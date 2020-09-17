Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17 (ANI): The alleged drug peddler Chris Costa, who was held by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from Goa in connection with a drug case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days, said an official on Thursday.

NCB SSP Atul Sarpande said that Costa will be in judicial custody till October 1.

"Today Chris Costa was presented in front of the court. He has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days up to October 1," Sarpande told media persons here.

"We had demanded his judicial custody. A lot of things have come to the fore which we cannot share at the moment," he added.

The NCB had launched an investigation after it received official communication from the ED, in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage, and transportation in connection with Rajput's death case.

The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

