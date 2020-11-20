Panaji, Nov 20 (PTI) With the addition of 152 fresh cases of coronavirus, the tally of infections in Goa reached 46,632 on Friday, an official from the health department said.

As many as 198 patients were discharged from various hospitals, while two died of the infection during the day, the official said.

Also Read | Curfew in Rajkot, Surat, and Vadodara From Tomorrow as COVID-19 Cases Rise, Check Timings Here.

With this, the number of recoveries in the coastal state has risen to 44,665 and the toll stands at 672, he said.

There are currently 1,295 active cases in the state, he said, adding that a total of 1,763 samples were tested during the day.

Also Read | Reliance-Future Deal: Delhi High Court Reserves Order on Future Retail's Plea to Injunct Amazon From Interfering in Rs 24,713 Crore Deal.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 46,632, new cases 152, death toll 672, discharged 44,665, active cases 1,295, samples tested till date 3,29,749.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)