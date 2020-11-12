Panaji, Nov 12 (PTI) With the addition of 107 fresh cases of COVID-19, the tally of infections in Goa reached 45,605 on Thursday, an official from the health department said.

While the coastal state did not report any casualties during the day, 192 patients recovered from the infection, the official said.

Also Read | Who Will Be the Next CM of Bihar? Here’s What Nitish Kumar Said.

Goa has recorded 656 fatalities so far and 43,221 patients have recovered from the infection, he said.

Currently, there are 1,728 active cases in the state, the official said, adding that 1,311 samples were tested during the day.

Also Read | West Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh's Convoy Attacked in Alipurduar, Black Flags Shown and Stones Hurled, Saffron Party Condemns Attack.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 45,605, new cases 107, death toll 656, discharged 43,221, active cases 1,728, samples tested till date 3,18,541.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)