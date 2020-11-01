Panaji, Nov 1 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus positive caseload went up by 142 to reach 43,768 on Sunday, while the death toll mounted to 609 as five people succumbed to the infection, an official said.

The number of people who have recovered reached 40,915 after 237 were discharged during the day, he added.

The state now has 2,244 active cases, the official said.

"A total of 892 samples were tested during the day," he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 43,768, new cases 142, death toll 609, discharged 40,915, active cases 2,244, samples tested till date 3,01,440.

