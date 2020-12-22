Panaji, Dec 22 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Goa increased by 96 to reach 50,239 on Tuesday, while two patients died and 88 people were discharged during the day, an official said.

The state's toll now stands at 725 while the recovery count is 48,567, leaving it with 947 active cases, he said.

A total of 1,888 samples were tested for the infection on Tuesday, the official informed.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 50,239, new cases 96, death toll 725, discharged 48,567, active cases 947, samples tested till date 3,84,740.

