Panaji, Aug 24 (PTI) Goa's COVID-19 tally mounted to 14,138 on Monday with addition of 139 cases, state health department said.

With four deaths in the day, the toll rose to 148, it said.

Also Read | India's Longest River Ropeway Service of 1.82 Km Launched, Connects Guwahati With North Guwahati Over Brahmaputra River in Assam.

A total of 437 patients were discharged in the day, taking the count of recoveries to 10,909.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 14,138, new cases 139, deaths 148, discharged 10,909, active cases 3,081, samples tested till date 1,82,409.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal, After Donald Trump’s Plasma Therapy Announcement, Says ‘What Delhi Did Yesterday, US Does Today’.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)