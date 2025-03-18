New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a member of Gogi Gang from Rohini and recovered arms and two live bullets from his possession, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, Kuldeep alias Golu (31), was arrested after a police team laid a trap in Kanjhawala.

Also Read | Maharashtra Government Launches Suposhit Mumbai Abhiyan, Urban Child Development Centre Scheme To Reduce Malnourished Rate Among Children.

Kuldeep was intercepted and searched, leading to the seizure of illegal firearms, police said.

During interrogation, Kuldeep revealed that he procured weapons with the help of Abhishek alias Tara, a member of Neetu Dabodia and Gogi gangs, whom he met in jail, they said.

Also Read | Thought of the Day for School Assembly Today in English: Inspirational Quote With Meaning To Empower Students in Morning School Assembly on March 19, 2025.

Further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)