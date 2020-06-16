India News | GOI Relaxations Every 7 to 10 Days, Creating Problem in Controlling COVID-19 Spread: Telangana Minister

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 16 (ANI): Minister of Fisheries and Animal Husbandry, Talasani Srinivas Yadav has said that while there is a hike in COVID-19 positive cases in Telangana State and across the country, the Centre is relaxing the lockdown for every seven to ten days which is hindering the process of controlling the spread of the virus.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said that due to season and climate change there is a hike in coronavirus positive cases in the state as well as the country.

"The government of India is relaxing the lockdown every 7 to 10 days which is creating a problem in controlling the spread, but Telangana Government is taking necessary precautions and measures simultaneously," Yadav added. (ANI)

