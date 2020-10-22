Jammu, Oct 22 (PTI) Asserting that tribals were mobilised on the slogan of jihad by the Pakistani defence establishment to attack the region in 1947, Jammu Kashmir Unity Foundation on Thursday demanded the Government of India approach the International Court of Justice to ensure international censure against Pakistan for its atrocities against the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The NGO has observed October 22 as a black day on which the Pakistan army invaded Kashmir in 1947 with a design to occupy it. The day was observed by the organisation through a webinar on the topic “Pakistan Invasion - Not a Tribal Raid”.

The main speakers in the webinar were former commanding officer Major General Goverdhan Singh Jamwal, Chairman of Panun Kashmir Dr Ajay Chrungoo, Foreign Affairs Committee of United Kashmir People's National Party from Brussels, Jamil Maqsood, senior lawyer in J&K High Court, Monika Kohli, Secretary Dharmarth Trust Dr Gopal Parthasathi Sharma, and Tariq Shah, President Jiyo Aur Jeene Do.

"It's a fact that this day is now being officially observed as a black day and numerous social organisations, NGOs and even the government institutions are observing it as a black day today", JKUF Chief Ajaat Jamwal told reporters here.

He said a campaign of webinars, social media interactions and seminars are being conducted to highlight Pakistan's brutal atrocities committed against the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The panellists demanded that the Government of India should approach the International Court of Justice to ensure an international censure against Pakistan, he said.

The speakers were also unanimous in saying that imperialist designs and the pan-Islamic objectives were the basic motivation for the invasion of Jammu and Kashmir, Jamwal said.

"The invasion of Jammu and Kashmir was to take the princely state by force and coerce Maharaja Hari Singh to accede to Pakistan. The sinister design failed but Pakistan was able to occupy a large portion of the state and destroy Hindus, Sikhs living in the occupied areas", an official statement of JKUF said.

The officials said the Lashkars (militia) of tribal men armed with axes, swords and guns with backing by the Pakistan army attacked Kashmir where they butchered men, children and turned women into their slaves. They destroyed the culture of the valley.

