New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) A case has been registered against some unidentified men for stealing gold and silver jewellery, and cash worth Rs 36,000 from the house of a railway employee in Delhi's Chanakyapuri area, police said on Thursday.

This is the third incident of theft in less than a month at the railway colony in Lutyens' Delhi. The resident welfare association (RWA) of the society on Wednesday had sent a letter to senior police officers regarding this.

Preeti (30), a resident of Railway Colony, Satya Marg in Chanakyapuri, locked her house and went to Hanumangarh in Rajasthan with her family on Tuesday evening.

When she returned to Delhi on Wednesday, she found that her gold chain, two gold rings, five silver coins, three pairs of silver anklets and cash worth Rs 36,000 were missing from her house.

On the basis of her complaint, a case was registered under sections 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc.) of the Indian Penal Code at Chanakyapuri police station.

