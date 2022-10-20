New Delhi, October 20: Gold price in the national capital fell Rs 66 to Rs 50,516 per 10 grams on Thursday due to weak global trends, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 50,582 per 10 grams. Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Sees Increase of Rs 550 Ahead of Dussehra Festival, 10 Grams of 24-Carat Priced at 51,660; Check Prices in Your City.

Silver, however, climbed Rs 101 to Rs 56,451 per kilogram from Rs 56,350 per kg. In the international market, gold was trading in red at USD 1,630.8 per ounce while silver was up at USD 18.46 per ounce. Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Drops by Rs 543 to Rs 51,625 per 10 Grams; Silver Tumbles by Rs 2,121 per Kg.

"COMEX spot gold fell to the lowest in more than three weeks as US Treasury yields and the dollar surged on expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep raising the interest rate," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)