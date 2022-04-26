New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Gold in the national capital on Tuesday gained Rs 78 to Rs 51,452 per 10 grams in line with firm global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at Rs 51,374 per 10 grams.

Silver also jumped Rs 517 to Rs 65,134 per kg from Rs 64,617 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,901 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 23.65 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.23 per cent up at USD 1,901 per ounce on Tuesday. Gold prices recovered on Tuesday following weaker dollar and fall in US bond yields," according to Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities.

