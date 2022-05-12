New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) Gold in the national capital on Thursday jumped Rs 241 to Rs 50,797 per 10 grams, supported by a sharp fall in rupee, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had ended at Rs 50,556 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: EC Announces Dates, Polls to 57 Rajya Sabha Seats To Be Held on June 10 and Results To Be Declared on Same Day.

In contrast, silver declined by Rs 729 to Rs 60,158 per kg from Rs 60,887 per kg in the previous trade.

Snapping its two-day winning streak, the rupee slumped by 15 paise to end at 77.40 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday.

Also Read | True Wireless Earbuds Manufacturing in India Reaches 14% in 1 Year: Report.

In the international market, gold was trading marginally lower at USD 1,851 per ounce while silver was flat at USD 21.30 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded marginally down with spot gold prices at COMEX trading at USD 1,851 per ounce on Thursday. Gold prices witnessed knee-jerk reaction post US inflation data," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)