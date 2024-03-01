New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Gold prices jumped Rs 350 to Rs 63,320 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid strong trends in the global markets, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal closed at Rs 62,970 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Also Read | Chetak Helicopter Emergency Landing: Indian Army Chopper Makes Precautionary Landing in Farm Fields in Rajasthan.

Silver also rallied Rs 400 to Rs 74,500 per kg, while it settled at Rs 74,100 per kg in the previous close.

"Spot gold prices (24 carats) in the Delhi markets are trading at Rs 63,320 per 10 grams, up by Rs 350, taking bullish cues in the overseas market," Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

Also Read | Bengaluru Blast: Use of IED Suspected, Locals Spotted Movement of 'Suspicious' Persons Before Explosion at Rameshwaram Cafe in Whitefield Area (Watch Videos).

In the international markets, spot gold at Comex was trading at USD 2,045 per ounce, up by USD 11 from the previous close.

Following the release of the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) price index data, which indicated signs of slowing inflation in the US and raised expectations of a monetary policy rate cut by the Federal Reserve later this year, Gandhi said.

After the release of the data, the yellow metal prices surged to a four-week high, he added.

Silver was also up at USD 22.60 per ounce, while it had ended at USD 22.50 per ounce in the previous close.

Investors will also look forward to the release of major macro data, including global US manufacturing PMI (January) and ISM manufacturing (February) which will shape the expectations for the Fed's monetary policy rate outlook and further direction for the gold prices, Praveen Singh, Associate VP, Fundamental Currencies and Commodities at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)