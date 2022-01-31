Jaipur, Jan 31 (PTI) A passenger who arrived from Dubai was caught with gold worth Rs 25.37 lakh at the airport here on Monday.

The passenger was carrying yellowish granular paste packed in two transparent polyethylene capsules concealed inside his rectum, a customs official said.

"During the personal search of the passenger, two transparent polyethylene capsules were found duly concealed in the rectum," the official said.

The gold of 99.50 per cent purity valued at Rs 25,37,865 was extracted from the paste and seized under the provisions of the Customs Act.

The passenger was also arrested.

