Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 18 (ANI): Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs department has seized 2669.38 grams of gold worth Rs 1.40 crores at Kochi airport in two separate cases, officials said on Saturday.

In a first case, on the basis of profiling done by the customs, a passenger coming from Abu Dhabi to Kochi Airport was intercepted at the green channel.

"During the checking, 3 capsules of gold in compound form weighing 873.98 grams concealed inside his body were recovered and seized," officials said.

The accused has been identified as Abdul Saleem, a native of Malappuram district.

In the second case, a passenger coming from Abu Dhabi to Kochi Airport by flight 6E 1735 was intercepted at the green channel.

"During the examination of the said passenger, 4 capsules of gold in compound form weighing 1158.55 grams concealed inside his body were recovered and seized," officials said.

"On thorough checking, gold in paste form weighing 636.85 grams hidden in under garments were also recovered from the accused, " they added.

The accused has been identified as Saheer, a native of Malappuram.

"Further investigation is underway in both cases," officials added. (ANI)

