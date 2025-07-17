Chandigarh, Jul 17 (PTI) The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee receiving e-mails threatening to blow up the Golden Temple spurred Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to urge people on Thursday to be wary of rumours and assert that his government would not allow any compromise with security.

He held a meeting here with senior police officials, including Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, in the wake of the threatening emails received by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

In a post on X after the meeting, the chief minister said, "We will not allow any compromise on the security of Punjab. Our security agencies and the Punjab Police are fully alert."

"I appeal to the people of Punjab to be cautious of rumours. All religious places are sacred and revered by us. We are fully committed to their security. Anti-national and anti-social forces will be dealt with utmost strictness," he added.

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami on Wednesday said the apex gurdwara body received five emails since July 14, threatening to blow up the Golden Temple. However, the identity of the sender of the e-mails remained unknown, he said.

Dhami wondered whether the threats were simply the mischief of a malicious mind or a part of a larger conspiracy.

Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa on Thursday said the five threat emails targeting the Golden Temple caused deep concern among the Sikh community and all peace-loving people of the state.

"The disturbing nature of these threats has prompted increased security at the sacred shrine and heightened public anxiety," the Congress leader said.

Terming these threats "cowardly attempts to destabilise Punjab's hard-won peace", Bajwa demanded that Central and state agencies act swiftly to identify the culprits and bring them to justice.

"Punjab has always been a land of shared heritage and harmony. From the teachings of the Sikh Gurus to the melodies of Sufi saints, from temples and gurdwaras to mosques and churches, this soil has always breathed unity. Any effort to inject fear and hatred into this spiritual landscape must be confronted with resolve and clarity," he said in a statement.

Bajwa, however, noted that CM Mann or the state police chief has not visited Amritsar to assess the situation or reassure the public despite the seriousness of the threats.

"Even four days after the initial threats, the absence of top officials on the ground is alarming. In today's age of instant communication and rapid response, such silence and absence of leadership raise serious concerns," he said.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday termed the threat emails a "very serious matter" and urged the governments at the state and the Centre to investigate thoroughly and apprehend the culprits.

