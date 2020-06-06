India News | Goldsmith Commits Suicide in Punjab's Rupnagar

Rupnagar (Punjab), Jun 6 (PTI) A goldsmith allegedly committed suicide at his shop here by hanging from a ceiling fan on Saturday, police said.

Sanjay Nagi (55) left behind a suicide note stating that none of his family members and friends are responsible for his extreme step, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO City) Kulbir Singh said the deceased had not given any reason for his suicide.

He was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the shop and rushed to the civil hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the SHO said.

Police have registered a case.

