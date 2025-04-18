Ranchi, Apr 18 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Good Friday urged people to take inspiration from the values and ideals of Jesus Christ that inspire people to cherish compassion and kindness.

"Lord Jesus sacrificed his life by giving the message of love, kindness, sacrifice, dedication and humanity. This day of Good Friday gives us the message of love, forgiveness and compassion," Soren posted on X.

"Let us move forward by taking inspiration from the values and ideals of Lord Jesus on this holy day," he added.

Good Friday commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus.

Good Friday was celebrated with religious favour to mark and commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ in Jharkhand which has a sizeable population of Christians.

Various churches held special services and delivered sermons related to the crucifixion of Christ.

