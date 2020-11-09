Jammu, Nov 9 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said good governance should be the touchstone of the administrative processes at all levels in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

As the ‘darbar move' offices resumed their functioning in the winter capital, Sinha on Monday visited the civil secretariat here and received the ceremonial guard of honour.

Later he chaired a meeting of the senior officials.

He exhorted the officials to restore people's faith by simplifying and speeding up the processes of government services and the timely execution of developmental programmes.

Implement best practices of good governance and serve people with accountable, transparent, and responsible governance, he added.

“Good governance should be the touchstone of the administrative processes at all levels,” Sinha said.

The Lt Governor laid specific thrust on important public issues like saturation of beneficiary-oriented schemes, speeding up the coverage under the J-K health scheme, reaching out to the people with all the basic amenities, completion of PMDP-iconic and languishing projects, prompt redressal of public grievances, effective implementation of youth outreach activities among other issues.

He directed the senior officers present during the meeting to ensure that free and fair DDC elections are held across the union territory.

Terming effective public delivery service and grievance redressal mechanisms as cornerstones of people-centric governance, he advised the officers to stay well versed with the issues of the people, avoid unnecessary delays and ensure speedy redressal of public issues and grievances.

Sinha also stressed upon the proper maintenance of records and files.

He stressed upon the need to provide sustained handholding and giving a determined push to key sectors like agriculture and allied services, Industries, tourism and sports for achieving better results on the ground.

The Lt Governor also reviewed the arrangements being made for the smooth functioning of ‘move offices' and further enquired about the facilities being made available at the government accommodations allotted to the ‘move employees'.

He asked the officers to ensure the strict adherence of COVID-related SOPs and advisories in the civil secretariat.

Stressing on zero tolerance for corruption, Sinha advised the administrative secretaries and heads of departments to keep a close vigil on the functioning of their respective departments and take requisite measures to improve their departments' working.

Work at grassroots-level and reach out to the people to address their genuine concerns, he added.

The Lt Governor also asked the officers concerned to be quick and responsive in their efforts during the times of medical emergencies and while rendering critical help in any contingent situation to minimise the difficulties of common people.

In view of the ensuing winter season, the Lt Governor also reviewed the preparations and stressed on ensuring proper availability of power and water supply, availability of public utilities like ration, medicines, maintenance of all necessary stocks including dry ration, availability of transformers and other basic amenities and essential supplies, especially in snowbound and far-flung areas.

The Lt Governor went around various sections and complexes of the Civil Secretariat and enquired about the well-being of the officers and staff members.

He also took stock of the working in the offices of various departments.

Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor; administrative secretaries; divisional commissioner Jammu; deputy commissioner Jammu; IGP Jammu and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

