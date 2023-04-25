Kolkata, Apr 25 (PTI) The CPI(M) on Tuesday described West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's meeting with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar as a good initiative, even as it maintained that the "TMC is more anti-Left than anti-BJP".

Speaking to PTI, CPI(M) state secretary Mohd Salim said the political scenario in every state has its own distinctness, and that is different from the pan-India situation.

"It is a good initiative," Salim said when asked about Banerjee's meeting with Kumar, adding that such parleys were being held among opposition leaders for quite some time.

However, he said that the past performance of the TMC needs to be looked into.

"TMC is more anti-Left than anti-BJP," he added.

Asserting that while the Left and the Congress will never join hands with the BJP, Salim said the other parties are either "allies, estranged allies or potential allies" of the BJP.

Banerjee on Monday met the Bihar CM along with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav in her office, while she held similar meetings with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy last month, looking to cobble up an opposition coalition ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Banerjee who held a nearly hour-long meeting with Kumar mooted the idea of an all-opposition party meet in Bihar to commemorate socialist leader Jayprakash Narayan's (JP) 'total revolution' movement launched around 49 years ago, which would give out a "message of opposition unity."

