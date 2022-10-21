New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): Emphasizing on a collective fight against terrorism, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said a global definition for terrorism is important as narratives of good terrorism, bad terrorism, small terrorism and big terrorism cannot go together.

Addressing the valedictory ceremony of the 90th Annual General Assembly of Interpol, Shah said, "India is one of the oldest members of Interpol. Such an organisation is important for international cooperation. I appreciate efforts taken by Interpol across the world to maintain law and security."

The Home Minister said India has advised Interpol to establish a real-time information-action network against terrorism activities. "India has always stood with anti-terrorism activities worldwide," he said.

Shah said India has formed Indian Cyber Forensic Centre to keep a check on rising cyber crimes. He said terrorism is the "biggest violator" of human rights.

"Crime has now become borderless. We have to think above conventional geographical crimes. Across-border cooperation is necessary to fight cross-border terrorism. Interpol is essential for it. A global definition of terrorism is important. Narratives of good terrorism, bad terrorism, small terrorism and big terrorism cannot go together," added Shah.

The four-day 90th General Assembly of Interpol was held in New Delhi between 18-21 and delegations from 195 member countries comprising Ministers, police and intelligence chiefs of countries and heads of national central bureaus, and senior police officers attended the event.

The Interpol General Assembly meeting was held in India after a gap of about 25 years - it was last held in 1997.

India's proposal to host the Interpol General Assembly in 2022 coinciding with celebrations for the 75th year of India's independence was accepted by the General Assembly with an overwhelming majority. The event provided an opportunity to showcase best practices in India's law and order system to the entire world, said Prime Minister's Office.

The General Assembly is Interpol's supreme governing body, comprising representatives from 195 member countries that meet annually. Each member country may be represented by one or several delegates who are typically Ministers, chiefs of police, heads of their Interpol National Central Bureaus, and senior ministry officials. (ANI)

