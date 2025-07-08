Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Jul 8 (PTI) The railways and the Jharkhand forest department came together to protect a pregnant elephant in distress, halting a moving goods train to ensure safe delivery of her calf on a track that runs through a dense jungle, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred near Sarwaha village between Barkakana and Hazaribagh stations, along the Ranchi–Koderma route via Barkakana under the East Central Railway — a stretch known to be part of an active elephant corridor.

The June 25 incident came to light after a video went viral on social media.

"Our forest guard informed me at 3 am that a pregnant elephant is in distress and is in labour. The guard said there are chances that the elephant might be run over unless movement of trains is stopped," Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Ramgarh, Nitish Kumar, told PTI.

Kumar said he immediately swung into action and contacted the railway control room in Barkakana, directing that train movements be stopped till the wild animal gives birth.

Moments later, a goods train was stopped, and the elephant gave birth on the tracks.

A viral video shows the mother and newborn calf on the tracks.

Locals stepped in to help the two and, soon after, the mother and the calf were reunited with their herd deeper within the forest, officials said.

“This was a life-or-death situation,” another official said.

The Barkakana route cuts through a designated elephant corridor where herds frequently cross both highways and railway lines.

With plans underway to double the tracks and increase traffic, forest officials are urging the railways to incorporate dedicated wildlife crossings to prevent future tragedies.

