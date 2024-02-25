Hoshiarpur, February 25: A goods train stationed at a railway station in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua started moving without a driver and travelled more than 70 kilometres without its loco-pilot before being brought to a stop in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district on Sunday, officials said. The goods train with over 50 coaches moved at a speed of 70 to 80 kilometres per hour.

No casualty or damage to property was reported in the incident that took place on Sunday morning. According to railway officials, the train which was at a halt at Kathua Station suddenly started running due to a slope towards Pathankot, without the driver. Freight Train Halted at Kathua Station Starts Running Due to a Slope Towards Pathankot Without a Driver, Inquiry Underway.

Goods Train Travels for Over 70 km

BIG BREAKING 🚨 A goods train ran 78 KM without a driver from Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir. In Hoshiarpur, Punjab, it was stopped by installing wooden stoppers. Actually, at Kathua, the driver got down from the start engine without applying hand brake. Due to the slope, the… pic.twitter.com/OQgUkxAgF5 — Ashish Singh (@AshishSinghKiJi) February 25, 2024

VIDEO | A freight train was stopped in Hoshiarpur, Punjab by placing wood blocks on railway tracks after it started moving without the driver. As per available information, the train was coming from Kathua. After starting the train, the driver went somewhere but forgot to put a… pic.twitter.com/8LNUG1wWbD — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 25, 2024

"The train was stopped near Ucchi Bassi village in Mukerian City in Hoshiarpur. An inquiry into the matter has been started," Divisional Traffic Manager Jammu Prateek Srivastava said. More details are awaited.

