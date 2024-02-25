In an unusual incident, a freight train that was stationary at Kathua Station in Jammu unexpectedly began moving due to a slope towards Pathankot, without a driver on board. The train was eventually brought to a halt near Ucchi Bassi in Mukerian, Punjab. The Divisional Traffic Manager of Jammu confirmed the incident and stated that an inquiry into the matter has been initiated. Bihar Shocker: Man Stands at Door of Moving Train, Hits Passengers of Another Train With Belt in Chapra, Video Surfaces.

Train Starts Running Without Driver

A Freight Train which was at a halt at Kathua Station suddenly started running due to a slope towards Pathankot, without the driver. The train was stopped near Ucchi Bassi in Mukerian Punjab. An inquiry into the matter has been started: Divisional Traffic Manager, Jammu.… pic.twitter.com/ERv122pi4P — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2024

