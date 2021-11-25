New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Union Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala will confer the National Gopal Ratna Awards on Friday at an event in Anand, Gujarat to celebrate National Milk Day.

Gopal Ratna Award is one of the highest national awards in the field of livestock and dairying.

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying is organising a mega event to commemorate the birth centenary of Dr Varghese Kurien (Milk Man of India), which is celebrated as National Milk Day, on November 26, an official statement said.

Rupala will give awards to winners of the best dairy farmer rearing indigenous cattle/buffalo breeds; best artificial insemination technician; and best dairy cooperative society (DCS)/ milk producer company/ dairy farmer producer organisation in the country.

The minister will also inaugurate an IVF (in vitro fertilisation) lab at Dhamrod, Gujarat and Hessergatta, Karnataka.

The award consists of a certificate of merit, a memento, and Rs 5 lakh for first rank, Rs 3 lakh for second rank and Rs 2 lakh for third rank, the statement said.

