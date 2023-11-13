Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 13 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed both administrative and police officials to address public concerns with the utmost seriousness, sensitivity, and attention, ensuring effective resolutions.

According to CMO, he also assured people that the government will ensure effective solutions to every problem.

Also Read | Mahadev Betting App Case: Mumbai Police Book Bollywood Actor Sahil Khan.

After celebrating Diwali with Vantangis on Sunday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met about 300 people during the Janata Darshan held in front of Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan at Gorakhnath temple.

CM Yogi listened to all the visitors' problems patiently and gave necessary directions to the officials present there for prompt and satisfactory solutions.

Also Read | Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Arrested by CBI for Accepting Bribe From Jailed Pearls Group Founder’s Employee.

He referred everyone's prayer letters to the concerned authorities and assured the people that no injustice would be done to anyone during his tenure.

In response to complaints concerning crime and land grabbing, the Chief Minister instructed officials to take strict action against criminals and land mafia. He further emphasised that stringent action should be taken against powerful or mafias forcibly seizing others' land.

CM Yogi assured to provide full help in the treatment to all those seeking financial from the government. Handing over their applications to the officials, he directed that the process of estimate related to treatment should be made available to the government as soon as possible.

A woman had come with the problem of cataract in both the eyes of her daughter. CM Yogi assured her that the government would get it treated and directed officials to make arrangements for free cataract treatment in the district hospital or medical college for the welfare of women. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)