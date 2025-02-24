Mumbai, Feb 24 (PTI) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Monday called for a balanced approach at literary gatherings amid a row over "two Mercedes cars for a post in undivided Shiv Sena" claim made by Shiv Sena MLC Neelam Gorhe and comments linked to some speakers.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray severely criticised Gorhe, the deputy chairperson of the Maharashtra legislative council and former member of the undivided Sena, over her remarks made from the platform of the 98th All India Marathi Literary Meet in Delhi.

Gorhe had crossed over to Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde following a split in 2022.

She claimed on Saturday that posts in the undivided Sena were obtained through corrupt means, including gifting of Mercedes cars.

Responding to a query on certain remarks linked to some speakers at the Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Sammelan, Fadnavis cautioned literary figures against making political remarks at such events.

"Authors and literary figures should observe some restraint while speaking at such forums. Some have consistently argued that politicians should not be present on the dais.

"I expect them to avoid comments resembling political commentary," he said, calling for a balanced approach at literary gatherings.

Thackeray on Sunday ridiculed Gorhe, saying, "Show me where those Mercedes cars are".

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has demanded an explanation from Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal over the appropriateness of political comments at the literary gathering.

