New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Baijayant Jay Panda paid tribute to senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra, on Tuesday and said that he was glad to have had the opportunity to work under the leader's guidance, calling his passing away a big loss to the nation.

MP Bansuri Swaraj also paid tribute to Malhotra and described him as one of the pillars of the BJP who nurtured and strengthened the party, and said that his demise is a loss that perhaps even time may never be able to compensate for fully.

After paying her last respects to the late leader at his residence in Delhi, Bansuri Swaraj said, "Vijay Kumar Malhotra was one of those pillars of the BJP who nurtured and fostered this party. His demise is a loss that perhaps even time will not be able to compensate for fully. He dedicated his entire life to the nation and public welfare. OM Shanti."

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also condoled the death of senior BJP leader and BJP Delhi's first President Vijay Kumar Malhotra, praising his decades-long contribution and the "pivotal role" in shaping and expanding the Bharatiya Jana Sangh to the Janata Party and the BJP, as well as serving the people of Delhi.

"I am deeply grieved by the passing of BJP's senior leader Shri Vijay Kumar Malhotra ji, who played a pivotal role in shaping and expanding the organisation from the Bharatiya Jana Sangh to the Janata Party and the BJP," Shah said in a post on X.

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena, also expressed his condolences on the passing away of senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra, describing him as a 'towering figure' in Delhi's political landscape.

In a post on X, the LG wrote, "Deepest condolences on the passing away of Shri Vijay Kumar Malhotra ji.A towering figure in Delhi's political landscape, Shri Malhotra served the National Capital in various capacities for decades.His family & friends remain in my thoughts and prayers in this moment of grief."

Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also expressed profound grief over the demise, stating that his entire life was dedicated to public service and organisational development.

Vijay Kumar Malhotra, who was 93, passed away in New Delhi earlier today. His mortal remains have also been brought to his residence.

In a post on social media platform X, Chief Minister Dhami termed the passing of the veteran leader as an "irreparable loss" for the party.

"The news of the demise of senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Delhi BJP President Prof. Vijay Kumar Malhotra ji is extremely saddening.The entire life of respected Vijay ji was dedicated to public service and the organisation. Your passing is an irreparable loss for the organisation.I pray to God to grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and provide strength to the grieving family and supporters to bear this immense sorrow," the post read. (ANI)

