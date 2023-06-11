New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Government e-Marketplace (GeM), India's premier online procurement platform, is organizing Buyer-Seller Workshops in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh from June 12 till August 31. These workshops aim to enhance the understanding of GeM's functionalities among buyers and sellers in the state, as well as provide a platform to address any queries or concerns they may have, an official statement said

The Buyer-Seller Workshops are a significant step towards ensuring accessibility and participation from every corner of the state. GeM believes in empowering buyers and sellers in the remotest districts of Uttar Pradesh by providing them with the necessary knowledge and resources to leverage the benefits of the platform effectively. These workshops will serve as a platform to address queries, provide guidance, and discuss any issues faced by the users at the district level, the statement added.

During the workshops, participants will receive comprehensive training on GeM's features, registration processes, and various aspects of online procurement. GeM experts will be available to provide hands-on assistance and address specific concerns faced by buyers and sellers.

The workshops will also facilitate networking opportunities, enabling participants to connect with potential partners and explore business collaborations, the statement said.

GeM remains committed to facilitating seamless, efficient, and transparent procurement practices in Uttar Pradesh and nationwide. These Buyer-Seller Workshops are a testament to the dedication of GeM to empower every stakeholder and drive economic growth through digital innovation.

According to the statement, GeM, conceived in August 2016 under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has revolutionized the public procurement ecosystem in India. By digitalizing processes, utilizing advanced analytics, and embracing all stakeholders, GeM has fostered efficiency, transparency, and inclusivity in public procurement. It has successfully brought together Central and State Government departments, agencies, and public sector enterprises, creating a level playing field for buyers and sellers across the nation. (ANI)

