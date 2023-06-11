Botad, June 11: Five cars parked inside a farm were gutted after a fire broke out in Gujarat's Botad on Sunday. No casualties have been reported so far.

"Five parked cars were gutted due to a fire in a farm located on the roadside near Sarangpur temple in Gujarat's Botad. Fire tenders and police are present at the spot," an official statement said. Fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the fire. Gujarat Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts At Packaging Company in Valsad (Watch Video).

Watch Video: Five Parked Cars Gutted in Botad

#WATCH | Five parked cars gutted due to a fire in a farm located on the roadside near Sarangpur temple in Gujarat's Botad. Fire tenders and police are present at the spot pic.twitter.com/BJva5bLxcg — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2023

"The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," an official said. Earlier on May 29 a massive fire broke out at a plastic factory in Goblej village in Gujarat's Kheda district however no casualties were reported in the incident.

