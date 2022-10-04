By

New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): The Government on Tuesday approved the amendments of certain provisions contained in the policy guidelines on the expansion of FM radio broadcasting services through private agencies (Phase-III) referred to as Private FM Phase-III Policy Guidelines.

The amendments were done in order to pave the way for Ease of Doing Business in the country.

The decision was taken in the last Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Government said these three amendments together will help private FM radio industry to fully leverage the economies of scale and pave the way for further expansion of FM radio and entertainment to Tier-III cities in the country.

Amendments in the guidelines are-

* Removal of the 3-year window period for restructuring of FM radio permissions within the same management group during the 15-year licence period.

*Removal of 15 per cent national cap on channel holding.

*Simplification of financial eligibility norms in FM radio policy, with this an applicant company can now participate in bidding for 'C' and 'D' category cities with a net worth of just Rs1 crore in place of Rs 1.5 crore earlier.

The Government also said the liberalisation of the FM radio norms would not only create new employment opportunities but also ensure that music and entertainment over the FTA (Free to Air) radio media was available to the common man in the remotest corners of the country.

To improve Ease of Doing Business in the country, the emphasis of the government has been on simplification and rationalisation of the existing rules to make governance more efficient and effective so that its benefits reach the common man. (ANI)

