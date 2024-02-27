Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 27 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Tuesday that the state government is actively enhancing the infrastructure of district hospitals in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for ensuring the health and well-being of mothers and children.

Saha said this during the inauguration of the new Maternal & Child Health (MCH) wing at Gomati District Hospital in Udaipur and also inaugurated a newly constructed Rajarbag Primary Health Center (PHC) at Rajarbag.

Also Read | Home Minister Amit Shah Says World Has Taken Note of Development Under PM Narendra Modi in Ten Years.

"Our government has been strengthening the infrastructure of district hospitals in line with the vision of PM Narendra Modi towards ensuring the health of mothers and children. Approximately Rs 9 crore has been allocated for this purpose. Since the formation of our government, we have prioritized various sectors, with health being one of the key focus areas. A robust health system contributes significantly to the overall development and growth of a country," he said.

He highlighted the efforts made during the COVID-19 pandemic, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his tireless work and encouragement to frontline workers.

Also Read | Thane Shocker: HSC Student Dies by Suicide After College Seniors Strip Him Naked, Record His Nude Video in Murbad; Five Arrested.

"Despite facing criticism, we have successfully overcome major challenges during the pandemic by following the steps outlined by PM Modi. The discovery of two vaccines has contributed to our current state of health. Our government continues to follow the Prime Minister's directives, working towards improving healthcare services. We have allocated a budget for the construction of 100 Primary Health Care centers and have initiated projects like the Dental College, Nursing College, and the introduction of super-speciality services. Our aim is to develop the healthcare system in the state and establish it as a medical hub," added the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister has emphasized that the peaceful environment in Tripura is attracting investors to open hospitals in the state.

"They are all coming because of the peaceful atmosphere, which was not present earlier. We have observed that the state experiencing violence in the past, but in 2023, we made a conscious decision to act against such activities. As a result, not a single act of violence occurred during the last elections held in the state," he added.

During the program, Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, MLA Abhishek Debroy, Rampada Jamatia, and other health officials were present. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)