Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], September 12 (ANI): Jharkhand Finance Minister Dr Rameshwar Oraon said on Monday that the government is working as smoothly as it was prior speculation over the Election Commission of India's (ECI) opinion regarding CM Hemant Soren's status as an MLA.

"Government is working perfectly like earlier. There is no disturbance. I am sitting here, the secretary does come to work. Even Chief Minister comes daily to the secretariat. I don't see any work paralysis amid this in the state," said Oraon while speaking to ANI.

He asserted that the decision should have been announced by now as the public of the state is suffering.

"There are three sides in the whole episode, the government, the opposition and the public. Public need to know that what the election commission has said. I hope that the governor listens to their voices, and whatever the decision is, it should be made announced."

When asked what does he think about the considerable delay being made by the Raj Bhavan, he said that it seems there is nothing in the opinion this is why it is held.

"In my opinion and guess there is nothing there in ECI's opinion, this is why it is getting delayed," he said.

On the question of governor's role in the whole episode the finance minister said that I won't speak much on that as I have to abide by the decorum and honor of the Governor, but "I would say this much that leave the government and opposition's side, give the decision for the public".

Notably, a political crisis emerged in Jharkhand after a petition by the BJP sought Soren's disqualification from the Assembly in an office of profit case.

The BJP has sought the disqualification of Soren as an MLA. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on September 5 won the trust vote in the State Assembly.

In February this year, the BJP submitted a memorandum to the state Governor Ramesh Bais seeking disqualification of Soren from the House under Section 9(A) of the Representation of People's Act.

The Governor had forwarded the BJP complaint to the ECI and the poll panel in May had issued a notice to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader. (ANI)

