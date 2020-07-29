Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 29 (ANI): Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, who on Wednesday returned the third proposal sent by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to convene assembly session, has asked the state government to deliberate on the need for 21-day notice period and maintaining social distancing norms in case confidence motion is moved.

A Raj Bhavan release said that the Governor has asked the state government to deliberate on 21-day notice period before convening session and maintaining social distancing norms and certain other conditions in case confidence motion is moved and resubmit the proposal seeking to convene an assembly session.

Rajasthan Governor earlier in the day sent back Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's third proposal demanding a session of the legislative assembly amid the ongoing political crisis in the state.

"Rajasthan Governor has returned the proposal for calling an Assembly session for the third time. I am going to meet him to know what he wants," Gehlot told reporters.

Mishra had on July 27 said that Raj Bhavan had never intended "not to call" the Assembly session and asked the Ashok Gehlot government to deliberate on three points including a 21-day notice period for convening a session and maintaining social distancing norms.

He had said the statements from the state government make it clear that it wants to bring a trust vote but there is no mention of it in the proposal sent for convening the session.

"In case, confidence motion is moved in the Assembly then proceedings should be done in the presence of chief secretary, Parliamentary Affairs Department. The proceedings should be recorded and the trust vote should be carried out with a button," the Raj Bhavan release had said and added that the proceedings should be telecasted live.

Assembly Speaker CP Joshi met Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhavan in the evening.

Rajasthan Congress is in turmoil after simmering differences between Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open. Pilot was removed as the Deputy Chief Minister and the state unit chief of Congress.

The Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. The BJP has rejected the allegations. (ANI)

