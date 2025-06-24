Itanagar, Jun 24 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Tuesday called for a mission-mode approach to eliminate tuberculosis from the state and urged collective action from all sections of the society.

Reviewing the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan with state Tuberculosis Officers at Raj Bhavan here, the governor underscored the programme's national and humanitarian importance.

"The programme is our collective honour and responsibility. We must intensify our efforts to ensure the success of this Abhiyan," an official statement quoted Parnaik as saying.

The governor also stressed the need for every stakeholder to be fully committed to combating the disease, it said.

As a committed Ni-kshay Mitra, the governor has personally adopted TB patients from multiple districts.

The Centre launched the Ni-kshay Mitra programme in September 2022, urging individuals, private organisations and civil society groups to "adopt" TB patients and provide them additional nutrition and diagnostic support.

The governor urged officials to ensure every TB patient in the state is adopted so they receive not just medical care but also emotional and nutritional support essential for a dignified recovery, the statement said.

Parnaik, who has been actively championing the TB-free India movement during his district tours and interactions with 'gaon burahs' (village head), panchayat leaders, and local communities, proposed grassroots-level initiatives such as ‘TB mukt circle' and ‘TB mukt village' competitions to boost awareness and participation.

Reiterating his appeal, he called on ministers, MLAs, deputy commissioners, district officers, business leaders, and citizens to come forward as Ni-kshay mitras and actively support the national mission.

Expressing faith in the people of the state, the governor said that the state can contribute meaningfully towards fulfilling the Prime Minister's commitment to the United Nations to eliminate TB from India by 2025.

State Tuberculosis Officer Dr P D Thongchi, Assistant Programme Officer Dr Orik Apang, WHO Consultant (TB) for Arunachal Pradesh Dr Nidhi Sumnyan, and IEC officer Tare Bage briefed the governor on the progress and ongoing challenges in the Abhiyan's implementation, during the review meeting, the statement said.

