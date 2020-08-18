Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): A day after vandalism at Visva Bharati University (VBU) campus, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to enforce accountability of "those who engaged in the desecration of VBU premises."

Eight people were arrested in connection with the incident of vandalism at the University, Superintendent of Police (SP) Birbhum, Shyam Singh said on Monday.

"There is outrage all over at vandalism at Visva Bharati University, Shantiniketan. Urged @MamataOfficial to enforce accountability of those who engaged in the desecration of VBU premises. Time to practice his sublimity and preserve pristine character of VBU so dear to Kobiguru," said Dhankar in a tweet attaching his letter to Banerjee.

"Every society draws a red line between the right and wrong; a wrong must be recognised, punished and seen that it does not recur," Dhankar said.

"A departure from this practice only ensues degeneration. This was the scenario on August 17 at VBU. Undoubtedly, we all need to work towards preserving pristine character of the VBU and premises so dear to Gurudev. Before taking shelter in the quote of Gurudev, we need to emulate values Kobiguru epitomised," he said.

Visva Bharati University on Monday stated that the miscreants responsible in connection with the incident of vandalism at the University, in Bolpur in Bengal's Birbhum district, should be booked immediately and compensation of losses should be recovered from them.

Local people at the campus of the university had created a ruckus on Monday over the construction of a boundary wall near the Mela ground. The Mela ground belongs to the University. Protestors had allegedly damaged some structures. (ANI)

