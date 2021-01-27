Itanagar, Jan 27 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra on Wednesday emphasised on the need to improve road infrastructure to bring development and prosperity in the rural areas of the state.

Chairing a high-level meeting to discuss the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), the governor said that availability of roads, proper health facility, education and economic activities, would enable the rural population to become 'Atma Nirbhar', a Raj Bhavan release said.

The meeting was also attended by Rural Works Department (RWD) Minister Honchung Ngandam and Urban Development Minister Kamlung Mosang.

The governor pointed out that the road from Miao to Vijaynagar in Changlang district has still not received proper attention and progress on the road is "disappointing", it said.

Work on Phase IV and V of the road has made no progress.

Mishra said that the road besides being a boon for the people has national strategic importance which cannot be allowed to lag behind.

"This kind of delay in such an important road construction is beyond comprehension," he said and stressed on timely and proper implementation of the road.

The governor further emphasised that utilising every paisa of the allocated fund in the project must be ensured and advised the ministers for close monitoring of the road project to ensure proper deployment of funds and manpower.

Mishra while discussing the issues of the road project reiterated that the Vijaynagar area in the eastern tip of the state has enormous potential for tourism for wildlife watch, adventure trekking, eco and cultural visits and huge scope for other economic activities as well.

He said that along with economic prosperity of the local people of Vijaynagar, Ramnagar and Gandhigram, the PMGSY road would facilitate in the conservation of the flora and fauna of the Namdapha National Park besides ensuring national security, the release added.

