Bengaluru/Vijayawada (Karnataka/Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 16 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Sunday called on Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru and discussed the development programmes and welfare schemes being implemented in the respective States.

Governor Harichandan met Governor Gehlot on a courtesy visit, during his official visit to Bengaluru.

On his arrival at Raj Bhavan, Governor Harichandan was personally welcomed by Karnataka Governor Gehlot and felicitated him with a memento and the Karnataka traditional cap.

Governor Harichandan also presented a memento to the Karnataka Governor.

"Both the Governors discussed on the development programmes and welfare schemes being implemented in the respective States," the official statement reads.

Governor Harichandan participated in a programme organised by the Kalinga Bangalore Foundation in Bengaluru on Sunday and will stay there overnight and reach Vijayawada by the afternoon on Monday. (ANI)

