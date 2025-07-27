New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Ahead of the scheduled discussion on Operation Sindoor in Parliament, Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal on Sunday lashed out at the Opposition, accusing it of demanding debates but avoiding participation when answers are given.

Speaking to ANI, Bansal said, "The government was always ready to hold discussions. Parliament is for discussions, debate and deliberations, and the Opposition runs away from it always. The Opposition always says what they have to but when they are answered, they are absent from the House."

In a recent development, BJP leader Shagun Parihar said, "The whole world saw the display of India's valour and strength in Operation Sindoor. Now, the comments of Congress on this reveal the mentality of Congress. However, sadly, Congress is treating an issue like Operation Sindoor non-seriously and raising questions about it. It is very condemnable."

Operation Sindoor, India's military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, is slated to be a key point of discussion when the Lok Sabha reconvenes on Monday. The attack, which claimed 26 lives, triggered strong political reactions and prompted the government to launch a swift counter-operation across the border.

On Monday, the Lok Sabha is set to hold a special discussion on Operation Sindoor, India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The matter is listed among key items in the agenda issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

The first week of the Monsoon session of Parliament was marked by major disruptions, including the surprise resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar as Vice President.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to initiate the discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha.

Sources said that Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and BJP MPs Anurag Thakur and Nishikant Dubey are also expected to take part in the discussion in Lok Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to intervene in the discussion in the Lok Sabha. He may also intervene in the discussion in the Rajya Sabha. Sources said discussion on Operation Sindoor will begin in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Rajnath Singh and EAM S Jaishankar will be among the Ministers who will participate in the discussion in the Rajya Sabha, sources said. (ANI)

