Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 2 (ANI): Reaffirming its commitment to ensuring a safe, dignified and harassment-free workplace for women, the Director General of Police (DGP), Himachal Pradesh, has directed a comprehensive statewide audit of the implementation of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act) across all Police units and establishments in the state.

The audit, to be completed within 15 days, will review whether Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs) have been properly constituted in all eligible offices, whether they are functioning effectively, and whether mandatory procedures under the Act are being followed in letter and spirit. The review will also assess maintenance of complaint records, timeliness of inquiry proceedings, awareness measures undertaken for personnel, and compliance with statutory reporting requirements.

Also Read | EPFO Approves 8.25% Interest on EPF Deposits for 2025-26, Rate Unchanged for Second Consecutive Year.

Senior Police Officers, including SPs and COs, have been instructed to personally supervise the exercise and submit detailed compliance reports to Police Headquarters within the stipulated timeframe. Any lapse in the constitution or functioning of the Internal Complaints Committees will be rectified immediately. Strict departmental action has been warned in cases of non-compliance, concealment of facts, or failure to implement corrective measures.

The Director General of Police has emphasised that zero tolerance towards workplace harassment is a non-negotiable principle of Himachal Pradesh Police. The audit is aimed not merely at procedural compliance, but at strengthening institutional safeguards, promoting gender sensitivity, and fostering a professional environment rooted in respect and accountability.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Kills Live-In Partner With Friends' Help After Forcing Him to Drink Alcohol and Repeatedly Stabbing; 3 Arrested.

Himachal Pradesh Police reiterated that it remains fully committed to upholding the rights, safety and dignity of women personnel and ensuring that every workplace under its jurisdiction reflects the highest standards of lawful conduct and organisational integrity. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)