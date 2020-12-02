New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Central government employees and pensioners can soon avail 'day care therapy' facilities under ayurveda, yoga, and naturopathy systems under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS).A proposal to this effect has been approved by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as per an official release on Wednesday. Private Day Care Therapy Centres of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy will be empanelled under the CGHS shortly, in a manner similar to empanelment of day care therapy centres of conventional (allopathy) medicine already provided by the CGHS.

All CGHS beneficiaries, serving as well as pensioners will be able to avail the benefit of these centres. This step has been taken by the Ministry, keeping in view of the growing popularity of the AYUSH system of medicines amongst the public at large and all CGHS beneficiaries, according to the AYUSH Ministry.

Initial empanelment of Day Care therapy centres will be undertaken on pilot basis for Delhi and NCR employees for a period of one year and subsequently would be considered for other places, it added.

The treatment procedure requiring a short duration of stay in the day care therapy centre, ranging from a few hours to less than a day will be made available to CGHS beneficiaries under this scheme.

The aim of the scheme is to improve the health and wellbeing, reduce health care expenditure and provide excellence in service delivery, efficiency, and comfort to the patients. (ANI)

