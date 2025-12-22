New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): The government has started work on an airport at the southernmost tip of India on Great Nicobar Island, a move expected to significantly enhance India's defence capabilities and boost tourism in the region, according to exclusive documents accessed by ANI.

The proposed airport will allow operations of larger military aircraft and substantially reduce the response time of defence aircraft in the Indian Ocean Region, a critical factor for national security. The next major airport, Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair, is located over 500 kilometres away.

According to the plan, the project's objective is to provide a long-term vision and framework for airport development while remaining realistic in the short term. The plan aims to ensure logical, balanced, sustainable, flexible, and cost-effective development to accommodate projected growth in air traffic and to optimise the use of available land.

The site plan has been developed after carefully considering land and drainage features, with facilities located to minimise disturbance to existing landforms and to balance cut-and-fill operations wherever possible. Sustainable and robust design principles, along with construction costs, have been key drivers in the airport's planning.

Airports play a vital role in a region's economic development by enabling faster movement of people and goods, thereby promoting trade and commerce. The project's initiation is expected to drive a sharp rise in employment opportunities, from the construction phase through to settlement, with increased demand for workers across various economic sectors.

The project anticipates that investments in the trans-shipment hub, tourism facilities and the airport, along with other economic activities, will generate approximately 1,05,000 jobs by 2050. This direct employment is expected to create an additional 1,57,700 jobs through multiplier effects in service and support industries.

The total population potential of Great Nicobar Island by 2050 is estimated at around 6.5 lakh. In terms of phased development, it is anticipated that nearly 3.25 lakh of the population growth will occur during Phase 1 between 2025 and 2040, while the remaining 4 lakh will occur during Phase 2 from 2041 to 2055. Over the next 25 years, the population is expected to double to around 13-15 lakh by 2075.

The overall development plan includes the establishment of tourism facilities such as hotels, resorts, dining, shopping and entertainment centres within urban hubs along the coast, often located seaside to provide easy beach access. Eco-tourism resources on the island include both marine and terrestrial ecosystems, ranging from pristine beaches and seas to dense tropical forests. They are expected to attract tourists worldwide in an environmentally responsible manner.

In addition to tourism, the presence of a large number of species within a small geographical area makes the Great Nicobar Islands one of India's richest biodiversity hotspots. The project aims to support economic development through science and research while preserving the region's ecological integrity.

The island's strategic location also offers a major advantage. The proposed airport is situated near the Six Degree Channel, a key international trade route. With destinations such as Singapore, Vietnam, and Bali within 1,000-1,500 kilometres, and cities like Kolkata and Mumbai at 1,850 kilometres and 2,250 kilometres, respectively, the airport is expected to see a gradual increase in air traffic.

According to the Traffic Assessment Report and Master Plan documents accessed by ANI, international destinations would be closer to the proposed airport than many parts of mainland India, positioning Great Nicobar as a key strategic and tourism hub on the global map. (ANI)

