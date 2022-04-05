Jaipur, Apr 5 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Tuesday the government is working with commitment towards strengthening the healthcare infrastructure in the state.

Addressing a function organised after laying the foundation stone of IPD Tower and Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, to be built at a cost of Rs 588 crore, at Sawai Mansingh Hospital (SMH) premises on Tuesday, Gehlot said a new beginning in the medical field has started in Rajasthan.

He said the government will bring in the Right to Health Act to provide healthcare services to all.

Renowned specialist doctors of the country including Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, Dr Naresh Trehan, Dr V K Paul, Dr Randeep Guleria, Dr S K Sarin were present on the occasion.

Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, chairman, Narayana Health, said the new initiative of Rajasthan to set up state-of-the-art health services is exemplary.

Dr Naresh Trehan, CMD, Medanta Heart Institute, said about 700 angioplasties are being performed every month at SMS Hospital, which shows that the facility is catering to the health needs of a large number of heart patients.

After the establishment of the Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, people from other states will also come at the facility for heart surgery, he added.

NITI Aayog member Dr V K Paul said the day will be written in golden letters in the field of health services of the country and Rajasthan.

With the new and state-of-the-art IPD Tower, the SMS Hospital will be visible on the world map, he said.

Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS, Delhi, said the last two years have been challenging for the whole world due to the coronavirus pandemic. In such a situation, it is necessary that investment in health services be encouraged and the foundation stone of IPD Tower and Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences are ambitious efforts in this direction, he said.

Gehlot also inaugurated Nirogi Rajasthan Medifest-2022. There will be 18 interactive sessions during the two-day event.

Urban Development and Housing Minister Shanti Dhariwal said Rajasthan will become a leading state in the field of health sector.

There will be a helipad on the 116-meter high IPD Tower, besides 1,200 beds, he said.

Medical and Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said this is the first tower of its kind in the country where state-of-the-art facilities will be available.

He said that the number of outdoor patients in SMS Hospital is about 15,000 per day. After the construction of The IPD Tower, all facilities will be available to patients in one building.

The 22-storey IPD tower will be ready in the next 32 months, the government said.

