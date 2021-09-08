New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) The government has constituted an eight-member panel for framing a new law for drugs, cosmetics and medical devices.

The panel is being headed by Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) Dr V G Somani.

Also Read | Nipah Virus: DGCI Approves Truenat Test Kit For Diagnosis of NiV.

"The government has decided to constitute a committee for framing/preparation of the New Drugs, Cosmetics and Medical Devices Bill so that the New Drugs, Cosmetics and Medical Devices Act can be framed," a health ministry order issued recently said.

The Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, regulates the import, manufacture, distribution and sale of drugs, cosmetics and medical devices. This Act is amended from time to time.

Also Read | AP EAMCET Result 2021 Declared Today, Candidates Can Check Their Scores Online at sche.ap.gov.in.

The last amendment in the Act was made in 2008.

On the terms of reference of the committee, the order said, "The committee shall undertake pre-legislative consultations and examine the present Act, previously framed Drugs and Cosmetics Bills and submit a draft documents for a de-novo Drugs, Cosmetics and Medical Devices Bill by November 30, 2021."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)