Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 21 (ANI): Welcoming the Centre's decision to repeal the three farm laws, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday said the government felt that the farm laws should be withdrawn now, adding that they can be re-enacted later if needed.

Speaking to ANI, Mishra said, "Government tried to explain to farmers about the farm laws. It had believed that farmers will understand the benefits of the laws. But Farmers were agitating and were adamant about the repeal of three farm laws.

"The government felt that it (the farm laws) should be withdrawn and the laws relating to the matter could be re-enacted later if needed, but it should be repealed now. this is a welcome move," he added.

In a major move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws.

In his address to the nation today, PM Modi said, "We have decided to repeal all three farm laws, will begin the procedure at the Parliament session that begins this month. I urge farmers to return home to their families and let us start afresh."Farmers have been protesting against the Centre's three farm laws since they were passed in 2020.

The three farm laws are as follows: The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs).

Any licence-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act. (ANI)

