New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Central government has implemented the Central Sector Scheme for the promotion of Information Education and Communication (IEC) in Ayush to create awareness regarding Ayush Systems of Medicine which aims to reach out to all sections of the population across the country, and provides assistance for organising National Arogya Fairs, Yoga Fests and Utsavs, and Ayurveda Parvs, among others.

The Ayush ministry also undertakes Multi-Media and print media campaigns to create awareness about Ayush systems.

Union Minister of State of the Ministry of Ayush, Prataprao Jadhav in a written reply in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday said that the government has taken several steps for the qualitative production and distribution of Ayush medicines including quality certifications scheme implemented by the Quality Council of India (QCI) for grant of Ayush mark to Ayurvedic, Siddha and Unani products on the basis of third party evaluation of quality in accordance with the status of compliance to domestic and international standards.

"The Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 & rules made thereunder have exclusive regulatory provisions regarding manufacture for sale or for distribution of Ayurvedic, Siddha, Sowa- Rigpa, Unani, and Homoeopathy drugs. It is mandatory for the manufacturers to adhere to the prescribed requirements for licensing of manufacturing units & medicines including proof of safety & effectiveness, compliance with the Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) as per Schedule T & Schedule M-I of Drugs Rules, 1945 and quality standards of drugs given in the respective pharmacopoeia," the written reply said.

"Rule 160 A to J of the Drugs Rules, 1945 provides the regulatory guidelines for approval of Drug Testing Laboratories for carrying out such tests of identity, purity, quality and strength of Ayurvedic, Siddha and Unani drugs as may be required under the provisions of these rules, on behalf of licensee for manufacture of Ayurvedic, Siddha and Unani drugs. Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine & Homoeopathy (PCIM&H) on behalf of Ministry of Ayush lays down the Formulary specifications and Pharmacopoeial Standards for Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Homoeopathic drugs, which serves as an official compendia for ascertaining the Quality Control (identity, purity and strength) of Ayush drugs, as per the Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940 & rules made thereunder. Compliance to these quality standards are mandatory for Ayush drugs being manufactured in India.," it added.

Jadhav further said that, the Pharmacovigilance Centres for Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Homoeopathic drugs set up in different parts of the country under the Central Sector Scheme of Ministry of Ayush are mandated to report adverse drug reactions to the respective State Regulatory Authorities.

"Central Sector Scheme, Ayush Oushadhi Gunavatta evam Uttpadan Samvardhan Yojana (AOGUSY) has been implemented for the year 2021-2026. One of the components of this Scheme is to strengthen and up-grade Ayush Pharmacies and Drug Testing Laboratories to achieve higher standards. An Ayush vertical has been created in Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) to strengthen regulatory measures ensuring safety and quality of Ayush drugs. Further, CDSCO issues WHO Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product (WHO-CoPP) to Ayush drugs having compliance to such standards," it added.

Quality Certifications Scheme implemented by the Quality Council of India (QCI) for grant of Ayush mark to Ayurvedic, Siddha and Unani products on the basis of third party evaluation of quality in accordance with the status of compliance to domestic and international standards.

Further, the Government has taken several steps for widening and deepening research in Ayush medicines, including implementing the Central Sector Scheme, namely AYURGYAN Scheme, from FY 2021-22. The Scheme has three components viz. (i) Capacity Building & Continuing Medical Education (CME) in Ayush (ii) Research & Innovation in Ayush and (iii) Ayurveda Biology Integrated Health Research added under the scheme from FY 2023-24. Under the Research & Innovation in Ayush component, financial assistance is provided to the eligible Organizations/Institutions across the county as per the provision contained in the scheme guidelines to support clinical, fundamental, pharmaceutical, literary and medicinal plant research in Extra Mural mode.

Government has also established Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM), Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH), Central Council for Research in Siddha (CCRS) and Central Council for Research in Yoga & Naturopathy (CCRYN) under the Ministry of Ayush as apex organizations for undertaking, coordinating, formulating, developing and promoting research in Ayush system on scientific lines. Core research activities comprise of Medicinal Plant Research (Medico-Ethno Botanical Survey), Pharmacognosy and in-vitro propagation techniques, Drug Standardization, Pharmacological Research, Clinical Research, Literary Research and Documentation and Tribal Health Care Research Programme.

CCRAS, CCRUM, CCRH, CCRS and CCRYN are the apex organizations established under the Ministry of Ayush for undertaking, coordinating, formulating, developing and promoting research in Ayush system on scientific lines. The Councils are also engaged in awareness activities for the promotion of Ayush systems through IEC activities and through electronic and print media for common people in English, Hindi, and regional languages, which are widely distributed through National/ State level Arogya health melas, health camps, exhibitions, expos and outreach programs, the MoS said.

Ministry of Ayush has also taken initiative for inclusion of 'Traditional Medicine' chapter in the International Classification of Disease (ICD-10 and 11) supporting the scientific research, Ayush Export Promotion Council (AYUSHEXCIL), WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre (GTMC) and celebration of Yoga and Ayurveda day etc. worldwide.

In addition, the Ministry of Ayush has also taken steps towards international promotion, development and recognition for Ayush systems of medicine like, signed 25 Country to Country MoUs for Co-operation in field of Traditional Medicine and Homoeopathy with foreign nations.

Ayush also signed 15 MoUs with International Institutes for setting up of Ayush Academic Chairs in foreign nations. (ANI)

