New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Amid Delhi's air quality remaining in the 'Very Poor' category for the last several days, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government was regularly monitoring the situation and taking appropriate steps to curb pollution on a daily basis.

Speaking to reporters, CM Rekha Gupta said, "The government is monitoring the situation daily and taking appropriate steps regularly to curb pollution. The steps we take today will give results in the future."

CM Rekha Gupta held a roadshow in Shalimar Bagh, ahead of the by-elections in 12 wards of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD).

"We are getting blessings of the people on all 12 wards, and the result will be reflected during the polling on November 30 and the result on December 3. People of Delhi will again elect the BJP. We will work together for the progress of Delhi," she added.

Earlier Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday demanded a debate in Parliament on air pollution across several cities in the country, ahead of the Winter Session.

In an X post, Rahul Gandhi questioned the Centre, alleging "no urgency, plan, or accountability" for the air pollution problem.

He wrote, "Every mother I meet tells me the same thing: her child is growing up breathing toxic air. They are exhausted, scared and angry. Modi ji, India's children are choking in front of us. How can you stay silent? Why does your government show no urgency, no plan, no accountability?"

"India needs an immediate, detailed Parliament debate on air pollution and a strict, enforceable action plan to tackle this health emergency. Our children deserve clean air - not excuses and distractions," he wrote.

The city's air quality remains in the 'Very Poor' category, with an AQI of 384 at 8 am on Friday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The city had recorded an AQI of 377 at 4 pm on November 27. Despite the slight deterioration, the city's air quality continued to remain in the ' very poor' category.

Many areas across the city recorded a 'Severe' AQI. According to the CPCB, Ashok Nagar recorded an AQI of 417, while Bawana reported 413. Other prominent areas, including Chandni Chowk (408), Jahangirpuri (420), Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (401), and Burari Crossing (403), also fell under the 'Severe' category.

Anand Vihar also woke up to a thick layer of smog, registering an AQI of 408. But according to city resident Vinod, the pollution is higher in Delhi due to volcanic ash from Ethiopia reaching parts of India.

He further emphasised that the government did take steps to reduce pollution, such as cloud-seeding experiments to induce artificial rain, but these efforts were unsuccessful.

"Pollution is there just like every year, but due to volcanic ash cloud effect, the level of pollution is more in the city...rest is normal...the government did take steps like artificial rain, but it is a failure since the chemical was dropped in a particular area, but it rained somewhere else, but it is scientific...sometimes it fails" Vinod told ANI.

However, many parts of the National Capital are also grappling with very poor AQI in the morning. For example, Mandir Marg recorded an AQI of 320, placing it in the 'very poor' category. Other areas, including ITO (393), Najafgarh (365), Sirifort (394), and Sri Aurobindo Marg (354), experienced similar conditions, with air quality remaining in the very poor range. (ANI)

