New Delhi [India] December 26 (ANI): The 15-year-old son of the Labour Ministry's Joint Secretary died by suicide as he jumped from the sixth floor of a building in Delhi's Commonwealth village on Saturday night, police said.

As per the Delhi Police, the boy's parents were not at home when this unfortunate incident happened at 8:30 pm. They were at Mayur Vihar market and the boy was alone at home. After the incident, he was taken to the nearby Max hospital by the neighbours where he was declared dead.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 7-Year-Old Girl Raped And Murdered In Moradabad District; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

The Mandavali police have inspected the spot of the incident and ruled out any foul play. After the preliminary investigation, the police said that the teenager was a victim of clinical depression, out of which he has died by suicide.

The Father of the deceased boy, Gopal Prasad said that his son was an intelligent boy. "We came to know about his mental issues in September this year after which his treatment was going on in RML hospital", said Gopal.

Also Read | UP Will Become Defence Production Hub, BrahMos Missile Will Be Manufactured in Lucknow, Says Yogi Adityanath.

"He was supposed to go to a party with his friends yesterday. Before leaving we sang together and spent happy moments. He seemed happy and I saw him last at our society gate", said the bereaved father.

Gopal said that his son Kaushal had tried to end his life earlier also, he had confessed it to his psychologist. Following that his parents kept giving him more attention. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)