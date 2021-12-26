Moradabad, December 26: In a shocking incident, a seven-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district. After being raped, the girl was murdered. On December 22, the girl was playing outside her house when she went missing. Two days later, i.e. on Friday night, her body was found in a sugarcane field around 2 km from her house. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 14-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Gangraped By Two Youths in Sambhal District; 1 Accused Arrested.

In the autopsy report, it was confirmed that the minor girl was sexually assaulted and then murdered. According to a report published in The Times of India, after the girl disappeared on Wednesday, her parents lodged a missing complaint. Two police teams were deployed to trace the girl. However, she could be found.

On Friday, when a farmer went to his field, he noticed a foul smell emanating from his field. He then found the body of the girl. “I searched everywhere for my daughter but couldn’t find her. After two sleepless nights, I came to know that her body was found in a sugarcane field. I want justice for my daughter,” the girl’s mother told the media house. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Minor Girl Allegedly Raped By 17-Year-Old Boy In Bareilly District; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

The police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter. The girl was the youngest among the three siblings. The girl’s father is a vegetable seller.

